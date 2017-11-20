Senator Gillibrand Announces New Bill to Train Future Generation Workforce

New York State Senator Kirsten Gillibrand(D) visited Broome Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) to announce a new bipartisan bill that will train the next generation of skill workforce in the community.

"We have about three thousand jobs that are open and available at any time in Broome County right now, and the problem is that we lack the skilled workers to get these jobs. As each year goes on it's going to get worse and worse," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

The 21st Century Strengthening Hands On Programs that Cultivate Learning Approaches for Successful Students Act would direct federal funding to high-tech training and educational programs in High Schools. The bill will give students the opportunity to learn the skills necessary to get good-paying jobs in the high-tech manufacturing sector. High Schools, institutions of higher education will be granted technologies like 3D printers, lazer cutters, and other computerized machines.

"Not everyone chooses to go to a four year school, and it shouldn't take a four year college to earn a good salary. There are also companies that are saying they already have openings for good jobs with good salaries for graduates of programs just like this one. But they can't fill those jobs because they don't have the skills perform those jobs," said Senator Gillibrand.

The new legislation would amend the Perkins Career and Technical Education (CTE) Act. Senator Gillibrand says the bill will benefit the 377,000 students statewide currently enrolled in CTE. This will also benefit over 1,500 High School Students right in Broome and Tioga Counties.

CTE reports that an estimate of 2 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled because of the lack of skilled workers by 2025.