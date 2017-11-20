Hundreds Line Up For Southern Tier Food Bank's Mobile Food Pantry Giveaway In Nichols

Hundreds of low-income families in Tioga County will now have plenty of food on their Thanksgiving tables thanks to the Southern Tier Food Bank.

The food bank’s Mobile Food Pantry was parked on West River Road in Nichols Monday morning and handed out food to residents who lined up as early as 7:00 a.m. for the 10:00 a.m. food giveaway.

“One in five people in the Southern Tier here in Tioga are hungry. There’s seniors here with low incomes, there’s families here with one job that doesn’t pay more than $10 an hour. The cost of living is rising and some people’s income is static.” - Laurie Ellis, Catholic Charities Community Service Director

The Mobile Food Pantry serves around 120 Tioga residents every other month, bringing food into Tioga neighborhoods, a service that residents are in desperate need of.

The county lost its public transportation in 2014 due to a decrease in ridership, making it difficult for people to get to stores.

“Transportation continues to be a major concern here in Tioga County, so the fact that there’s a food pantry at Catholic Charities at a location is important, but the fact that we’re having a mobile food pantry that’s going to different parts of the county once a month is very important as well.” - Senator Fred Akshar

The pantry helps feed not only Tioga County, but also Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tompkins. Over 2,000 people are fed by the pantry each year.

Catholic Charities is a major supporter, and makes sure their supply is always stocked.

“We’re here in the cold, the rain, the sun, whatever it takes to get the food to the people. We’ve got eggs, we got ham, we got salad, we got dairy, we got all the food groups. It’s our mission to help support all people in need and so that’s what we’re doing.”