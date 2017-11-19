Broome Receives Major Funding Award from OASAS

Monday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the County received roughly $2.7 million funding award by the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS), lending aid to the establishment of the 2018 drug treatment center at the former Broome Developmental Center (BDC).

Garnar said he submitted the award resolution to legislators for consideration of a vote in late December, and if passed New York State would be providing Broome up to $1.5 million in base state aid and up to $1.2 million in start-up costs for the Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare center's 2018 Fiscal Year.

The resolution could see Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare (SBH), the selected treatment service provider slated for opening within the BDC, rewarded up to $3 million for the use of BDC's Building 1.

According to Jason Garnar, he is strongly urging the legislature to act quickly on the resolution. "By voting yes, they are voting to save lives of people in Broome County." Following the deaths of 76 people in 2016, Garnar said moving forward on funding is desperately needed in order to prevent further losses.

"I see this as a no-brainer decision by the Legislation to pass this resolution. This is a win, win, win," said Jason Garnar.

If approved in December, Garnar said within a few months SBH's doors would open for those seeking treatment. Two phases are proposed for the center; 50 medically supervised stabilization beds for Phase 1 and up to 50 residential beds for Phase 2. 70 new jobs would be created with the opening of the treatment center and no local taxpayer dollars would be spent on the project.

