Penn State beats Nebraska on Senior Day

Penn State's football program, just a few years ago was in national spotlight for all of the wrong reasons. The last two seasons? The Nittany Lions have been in the spotlight because of their great play.

23 Seniors suited up for the final time at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, in their 56-44 win over Nebraska.

Definitely an emotional win, no doubt about that, said Nittany Lions Senior, Jason Cabinda.

Some of the Nittany Lions' core group of Seniors said it was their mission to change how Penn State was being viewed, bringing them back to one of College Football's power-houses.

"We take great pride in being a big part of a reason why our team is back to the stature and promise that we're in now, said Senior, DaeSean Hamilton."

The blood, sweat and tears have paid off for Penn State, going undefeated their last two seasons at home.

"To go undefeated for the past two years and kind of give back to Beaver Stadium and all our fans who give to us each and every Saturday.. it's been an absolute honor. (I'm) Going to miss it, but I will definitely cherish these memories forever, said Senior, Mike Gesicki."

It is the first time Penn State has gone undefeated in back-to-back seasons since 1985-86.