Local Church Commemorates 200 Years of Presbyterians in Binghamton

The United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton is commemorating 200 years in the community. Centuries after the church began, the stories of growth, rebuilding, and community are still visible today.

Located at 42 Chenango Street in the heart of Binghamton, the church has had a long-standing relationship with the community. The very first meeting house was built in 1819, but as the population of Binghamton grew, so did the church. In 1831 Pastor Lockwood decided to expand to meet his growing congregation by building a new church.

"They wanted to build something that rivaled the cathedrals in New York City," said Becky Kindig, Associate Pastor for the United Presbyterian church.

The cornerstone for the new building was laid in 1860 and just two years later a new church was built. Unlike traditions follow by Presbyterians, the immaculate church was built to stand out from all the rest. A dedication was set to take place on March 23, 1862, but the service never happen. The previous night flames were discovered and despite all efforts to save the new building, only the structure remained.



"Presbyterians in the reformation believed in plain decorations and it was all focused on the word being read and preached."



The financial and emotional setback took a toll on the community, but church leader were determined to rebuild. However, this time they decided to stick with traditions. A little over one year later, with some remodeling, the First Presbyterian Church was rebuild. Despite not having a grand furnished house of worship, church leader say the new version is even more grand than the first one couldn't ever been.



"I don't know what the first one would have looked like, because this is grand and glorious," said Kindig.

Over the next ten years the galleries were remodeled, new windows were inserted and Tiffany glass mosaics were added.

"This building is more cathedral-like and there is a lot of stuff to make you feel in awe that you are in the presence of god."

But over the past thirty years the local economy has struggled, attendance has declined, and churches began to down size. Even the First Presbyterian Church with it's rich history, was no exception. In 2010 the West Presbyterian church located just down the road, voted to merge with the First. In 2012, they became what is know as the United Presbyterian Church of Binghamton.

"They put both buildings up for sale and said which ever one sells first then we're going to move to the other one," said Kindig. "This church has been here for so long. It's been through so many trials and all kinds of things throughout history, and they kept finding a way and kept doing the next thing god was calling them to."