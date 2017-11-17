Bearcats dominated by Top Ranked Penn State

VESTAL, N.Y. - The Binghamton wrestling team (0-1) fell 40-2 to No. 1 Penn State (3-0) Friday night in the Events Center. The showcase match, wrestled in front of over 3,000 fans, was a premiere event for Binghamton University Athletics and the local community that came out to watch.



"Tonight was a good night for a lot of reasons," head coach Matt Dernlan said. "It was a neat event for the community, a neat event for the University and a great night for athletics. We had a chance to show people how exciting this sport can be and we had a lot of support from the local community while we did that."



The Bearcats came out strong tonight when Joe Nelson started the match off against Penn State's Devin Schnupp. Nelson, collecting two takedowns and a point for ride time, earned himself a hard-fought 7-4 win over the red shirt freshman and a 3-0 lead for Binghamton to start the night.



Penn State then immediately answered, as they went on to win the next nine bouts, notching three pins and four majors in the dual meet victory.



"This is what we talked about all week long," Dernlan said. "We knew what we were up against from the start. We wrestled them last year at Rec Hall and we knew what tonight was going to be like. But that's what Penn State wanted. They wanted us to come out and give it our best shot and for the most part, I think we did. They're trying to get battle tested and match tested themselves just like the rest of us."



The Bearcats return to the mat this weekend competing in the Black Knight Invitational and the NYS Championships this Sunday, November 19. Follow along with Binghamton wrestling on twitter @BearcatsWrestle or follow live stats on Trackwrestling.com.

#1 Penn State (3-0) 40, Binghamton (0-1) 2

125: Joe Nelson BU dec. Devin Schnupp PSU, 7-4 / 0-3

133: #15 Corey Keener PSU dec. Jacob Nicholson BU, 10-4 / 3-3

141: Jered Cortez PSU maj. dec. Joe Russ BU, 12-2 / 7-3

149: #1 Zain Retherford PSU pinned Frankie Garcia BU, WBF (2:37) / 13-3

157: #1 Jason Nolf PSU pinned Tristan Rifanburg BU, WBF (4:23) / 19-3

165: #1 Vincenzo Joseph PSU maj. dec. Vincent DePrez BU, 13-2 / 23-3

174: #2 Mark Hall PSU pinned Anthony Lombardo BU, WBF (3:14) / 29-3

184: #1 Bo Nickal PSU maj. dec. #14 Steve Schneider BU, 15-6 / 33-2*

197: Anthony Cassar PSU dec. Mark Tracy BU, 10-4 / 36-2

285: #3 Nick Nevills PSU maj. dec. Connor Calkins BU, 12-3 / 40-2

* BU penalized one team point, unsportsmanlike conduct.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)