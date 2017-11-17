Tioga edged out by Maple Grove

Tioga's football team lost narrowly to Maple Grove Friday night, 32-27 in the NYSPHSAA Class D Semifinal game. It was a hard-fought battle between the number two and three ranked teams in Class D.

Maple Grove received the ball first and scored first after Easton Tanner ran for a 29-yard touchdown. Tioga responded quickly though, with one of three connections between Connor Hutchinson and Nick Klossner.

Tioga took a 14-12 lead into half-time, but it was the Dragons who exploded for two touchdowns, taking a 26-14 lead into the fourth quarter. Tioga would answer though, with a Hutchinson passing touchdown to Klossner. On the next Maple Grove drive, Tioga forced a fumble and took over possession. From there, Hutchinson threw a third-down pass to Klossner again for a 52-yard touchdown, making it 27-26 Tioga.

But it was the Dragons who responded. Nicholas Fabrizio ran for a 29-yard touchdown to make it 32-27 Maple Grove, and would ultimately take a knee after a Tioga fumble on the ensuing drive.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Nick Aiello is proud of his team.

"This was a special group. There was never a time going out to practice that I didn't want to be there and that I didn't want to be coaching these kids. I never heard anything from them negative, anything we told them to do.. it was their complete effort, said Aiello."