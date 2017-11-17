Police Arrest Two Men after Multiple Robberies in Endicott

The Endicott Police Department arrested two men, after an investigation into multiple robbery incidents in the Village.

Police have charged Ali J. Chandler, 21, of Endicott and Ramel S. Noel, 26, with two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Felony.

Authorities said the arrests stem from two different incidents. The first-- occurred on September 14 in the parking lot of a business off of 1 S. Page Ave., in the Village. Police said Noel and Chandler stole property from the victim who was in the parking lot, and displayed a handgun. The second-- took place on September 15, at the 300 block of Arthur Ave., in the Village. Authorities said Noel and Chandler called a cab, and when the cab driver showed up they stole property from the driver, and displayed a handgun.

The victims in both of the incidents were injured during the robberies.

Chandler and Noel were arraigned in the Village of Endicott Court, and sent to the Broome County Jail without bail. Police said they are still investigating the incidents, and there could be more arrests.