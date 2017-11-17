Drug Search Warrant Leads to Three Arrests in Cortland

State Police and local law enforcement made three arrests in Cortland County, after an investigation into the sale of cocaine.

New York State Police and the Cortland County Drug Task Force raided an apartment at 76 Central Ave. on Friday.

Police arrested 24-year-old Malcolm Innocent, of Cortland, and 29-year-old Mark McClammy of Cortland, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia. Authorities also arrested 36-year-old Kern Daniel, of Cortland on those charges, plus Criminal Nuisance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Police seized the following items from the apartment:

13 baggies of nearly 7 grams of crack cocaine

8 knotted wraps with 5 grams of heroin

3 knotted wraps with 2 grams of cocaine

3 knotted wraps with 2 grams of "molly" (synthetic MDMA)

Drug packaging materials, and digital scales

9 cell phones

$2,122.00 in cash

The three individuals were arraigned in the City of Cortland Court. Police said Daniels was sent to the Cortland County Jail on $250,000 cash bail, or $500,000 bond. Both McClammy and Innocent were sent to the Cortland County Jail on $100,000 cash bail, or $200,000 bond.