BU Wrestling Against #1 Penn State Represents Big Moment for Athletics Program

For the first time in Binghamton University Wrestling history, the Bearcats welcomed the number one program in the country when Penn State visited the Events Center on Friday.

"It says a lot about Binghamton, it says a lot about our University, how we're seen on the National landscape," said Patrick Elliot, Binghamton University Director of Athletics.

Elliot says tonight's matchup is beneficial for the school, the athletics program, and for the community and the public responded well to the event. The school sold more than 3,000 tickets and had hundreds more buying tickets on the night of the event.

"I'm not surprised because this is a great wrestling community in Upstate New York and Penn State travels very well," said Elliot.

Among the thousands in attendance was Dan Johnston, who wrestled for Penn State from 1959-61 and he says it's always special to see his alma mater play close to home.

"I love wrestling, it's a fraternity," said Johnston.

One teen fan says he looks up to players and was excited to see them in person.

"I thought it would be really good for Binghamton and I wanted to come see it because normally Binghamton doesn't get teams like this to come," said Logan Gumble, Chenango Forks Wrestler.

The Bearcats' next match is on November 26 against Eastern Michigan University in Bloomington, Indiana.