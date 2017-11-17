Deer and Bear Hunting Season Opens in Southern Zone on Saturday

The regular firearms season of deer and bear hunting in the Southern Zone of New York opens up on Saturday at sunrise.

"New York has some of the best hunting opportunities in the nation, and our ongoing conservation efforts and hunter safety programs are providing ample opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy all New York has to offer,” said Basil Seggos, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner.

The season, which is New York's most popular will continue through Sunday, December 10. According to the DEC, 85% of New York's 575,000 licensed hunters will participate.

The DEC is encouraging hunters to be safe, enjoy the natural beauty of the environment, and consider passing up shots on young bucks.

"We're encouraging hunters to make a difference for the future of the deer herd and increase their likelihood of seeing older, larger bucks by choosing to," said Seggos.

Following the regular deer and bear seasons in the Southern Zone, late bowhunting and muzzleloading seasons will run from December 11 - 19. The regular deer and bear hunting season in the Northern Zone, which includes the Adirondacks, Tug Hill Plateau, Eastern Lake Ontario Plain, Champlain, and the St. Lawrence valleys, opened on October 21 and will continue until sunset on December 3.