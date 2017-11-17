Vestal Elks Donates Over 250 Dictionaries To Third Graders In Decade-Long Tradition

Members of the Vestal Elks stopped by African Road Elementary Friday morning for their annual dictionary giveaway.

The organization’s decade-long tradition gives dictionaries to third graders throughout the Vestal Central School District.

The dictionaries have more than just definitions, but information on past presidents, outer space, and the country.

The community-based organization focuses most of their time on youth in the community, and giving them something to further their education is what they find most rewarding.

“They enjoy getting these books. You know, in today’s computer age, it’s good to see kids excited about getting a book in their hand. Kids carry these books on for years to come in the schools. My daughter got one several years ago and she still utilizes it.” - Mike Sage, Vestal Elks

The Elks visited a total of five elementary schools, giving away over 250 dictionaries.