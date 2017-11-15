Devils drop fifth straight in loss to Amerks

ROCHESTER, NY – The Binghamton Devils were unable to solve goaltender Linus Ullmark on Wednesday night in a 3-0 loss to the Rochester Americans in front of 3,289 fans at Blue Cross Arena.

Binghamton surrendered two power-play goals in a 1:19 span early in the game to trail the Americans by a pair. Nathan Bastian took a roughing minor 0:44 into the game and Bracken Kearns went off for tripping 1:59 into the game to put Rochester on a two-man advantage. Stuart Percy fired a shot that beat Mackenzie Blackwood on the glove side for a 1-0 lead at 2:12. Assists on Percy’s first of the year were given to Steve Moses and Casey Nelson.

With Bastian out of the box and Kearns still serving his minor penalty, Eric Cornel put the Americans up two goals. Blackwood denied the original shot but Cornel immediately released a follow-up shot that beat Blackwood on the blocker side as he tried to dive back to his right. Cornel’s goal was his second of the season with assists from Sahir Gill and Percy 3:31 into the game. After one period, Binghamton trailed Rochester 2-0 while being outshot 16-9.

The Devils put two shots off iron in the second period and continues to trail 2-0 after forty minutes of play. Rochester led in shots as well, 24-19,

In the third period, Percy added an empty-net goal with 1:34 left in the game to secure a 3-0 win for the Americans. Blackwood stopped 33 of 35 in the loss while Linus Ullmark denied all 31 shots he faced in the victory.

The Binghamton Devils are back home this Friday against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Saturday against Rochester. Less than 500 tickets remain for Friday’s game against the Penguins at 7:05 p.m. Fans can cash in on the Friday 2-Pack and get two tickets, two hotdogs, and two sodas for $32. Saturday is Military Appreciation presented by Lockheed Martin! All military, their families, and friends receive a $14 ticket! Call the Devils’ front office at 607-733-7367 for more information.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit http://www.binghamtondevils.com/ or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), Instagram (@bingdevils), Snapchat (@bingdevils), and the team’s Youtube channel (/BingDevils).

(Courtesy: Binghamton Devils)