Teens Help Lead Discussion About Drug Abuse

Multiple groups of high school students helped lead a community discussion about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse at Sidney High School on Wednesday.

"There are students in our school that are promoting good behaviors," said Collin Searles, SSADD President. His organization, Sidney Students Against Destructive Decisions encourages members and their peers to make decisions that will benefit the community around them. Topics that they address include, drug use, alcohol abuse, and bullying.

According to the club's Vice President, David Gannon says SSADD began two years ago and already has 80 members, which represents one-fourth of the entire school.

"A kid can make a big difference, it was just a dream to have a club and now we've made it a big thing and we've done great things with it," said Gannon.

The night started with a showing of the documentary 'Chasing the Dragon,' which profiles real addicts and their families to present the truth about opioid addiction, loss, and treatment. The film was created by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

"It's a very hard hitting, raw, and unblinking at the life of an opiate addict and it really presents a clear picture of the dangers and the problems that this crisis has visited upon people," said Richard Southwick, Assistant United States Attorney.

Southwick says he travels throughout the 32 counties in the Northern District of New York to present the movie and discuss its implications with community members.

"Don't mess with this stuff, it can literally take your life," said Southwick.

He says it's crucial to present this information to students because of how susceptible teens are to peer pressure. Southwick adds that he's incredibly proud of how many students are having their voices heard in the opioid epidemic discussion.

"If you're peers are saying that this is bad stuff, stay away, don't do it, it's not what you want to do - that's a message that people need to hear," said Southwick.

The evening was organized by the Tri-Town Coalition on Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) and the organization's President says the focus of the night was on educating people about the real dangers surrounding drug use.

"People need to be more aware and educated about other options to pain medication as well as coping skills, and resources available," said Keckeisen.

Her son, Raymond, was a graduate of Sidney High School in 2007 and passed away at the age of 28 due to a drug interaction.

"He went out and got something that night and kissed me good night and when I went down to wake him up for church, I found him dead in his bed," said Keckeisen.

Now she continues to organize events like tonight's so that no other parents will have to lose their child to drugs.

"Love one another enough to say no, love life enough to never be tempted because it can grab hold of you and it's a slippery slope downhill," said Keckeisen.

The night concluded with a community panel discussion which focused on how the opioid epidemic affects real people in the area. It featured parents, New York State Police Troopers, School Officials, Sidney EMS Personnel, a Funeral Director, and students.