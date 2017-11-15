  • Home

Sixteen People Charged in Federal Meth Production Bust

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -

Sixteen people are facing federal charges for methamphetamine production in Broome, Cortland, and Tioga Counties.

On November 15, the 16 individuals were arrested for possessing Pseudoephedrine, better known as Sudafed, which is a key ingredient in making methamphetamine.

The following were arrested and charged:

  • Warren J. Zeilman, 56, Vestal
  • Lisa K. Zeilman, 52, Vestal
  • Tyler Brobeck, 27, Cortland
  • Alysia M. Brobeck, 27, Cortland
  • Pamela Lackner, 48, Cortland
  • William J. Richards, 39, Johnson City
  • Kurtis H. Richards, 20, Johnson City
  • Charles A. McNeilly, 50, Whitney Point
  • Donald W. Moshier, 39, Whitney Point
  • Corey R. Mangan, 30, Lisle
  • Troy D. Clark, 40, Whitney Point
  • Mervin R. Clark, 63, Glen Aubrey
  • Lindy S. Clark, 34, Glen Aubrey
  • Samantha B. Albanese, 32, Truxton
  • James E. Duff, 39, Truxton
  • Timothy Duff, 38, Cortland

The Acting U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith said the arrests continue to show a commitment to shutting down "small methamphetamine labs."

If convicted the defendants could face up to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine up to $250,000, and supervised release. 