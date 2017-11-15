Sixteen People Charged in Federal Meth Production Bust

Sixteen people are facing federal charges for methamphetamine production in Broome, Cortland, and Tioga Counties.

On November 15, the 16 individuals were arrested for possessing Pseudoephedrine, better known as Sudafed, which is a key ingredient in making methamphetamine.

The following were arrested and charged:

Warren J. Zeilman, 56, Vestal

Lisa K. Zeilman, 52, Vestal

Tyler Brobeck, 27, Cortland

Alysia M. Brobeck, 27, Cortland

Pamela Lackner, 48, Cortland

William J. Richards, 39, Johnson City

Kurtis H. Richards, 20, Johnson City

Charles A. McNeilly, 50, Whitney Point

Donald W. Moshier, 39, Whitney Point

Corey R. Mangan, 30, Lisle

Troy D. Clark, 40, Whitney Point

Mervin R. Clark, 63, Glen Aubrey

Lindy S. Clark, 34, Glen Aubrey

Samantha B. Albanese, 32, Truxton

James E. Duff, 39, Truxton

Timothy Duff, 38, Cortland

The Acting U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith said the arrests continue to show a commitment to shutting down "small methamphetamine labs."

If convicted the defendants could face up to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine up to $250,000, and supervised release.