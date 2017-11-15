Police Seize Cocaine, Drug Money from Endicott Woman

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a drug search warrant, at a home in the Village of Endicott on Tuesday.

Police located 11 grams of crack cocaine, 21 grams of marijuana, digital scales, drug packaging material, and what they suspect is $4,759 in drug sale proceeds at the residence of 12 South Liberty Ave.

Investigators arrested 44-year-old, Yolanda Jefferies on multiple drug charges. She was sent to the Broome County Jail and is being held there without bail.

Jefferies is facing several charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, in the Third Degree, a class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C Felony

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a class A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a Violation

The City of Binghamton Police Department, The Village of Johnson City Police Department, and the Village of Endicott Police Department assisted Broome County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.