Bearcats know what it will take to win conference

The gameplan is set for the BU Bearcats in the America East Volleyball Tournament. Now all that's left to do is go out and execute it. The Bearcats have won three conference titles, but none since 2012. This year they hope to change that, and step number one is good communication this weekend.

"For us it's going to take a lot of communication," said Senior Setter Sarah Ngo. "Our main key is having lots of energy on the court, we definitely thrive off of that. If we have those two things, everything else falls into place."

"We're just focused on this next match and the things that we need to do in order to be successful, just some of the small things," said Head Coach Glenn Kiriyama. "Still building on what we've been working on all year long, just trying to increase our coverage, ball control, and execution on offense."

The Bearcats head to Albany for the conference tournament and are the two seed. They take on New Hampshire on Friday.