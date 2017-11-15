Bearcats aren't a second half team

Evidence to the contrary, the BU men's basketball team is not a second half team. In two games so far the Bearcats have scored 47 and 55 second half points, respectively. In both games, they trailed at the half. They were down one at the half against Morgan State before rallying to a 17 point win and trailed Cornell by 20 at the half before going on a 23-3 run in the second and eventually losing by ten.

Despite those numbers making them appear to be a second half team, Head Coach Tommy Dempsey says it's too small a sample size to consider it a trend and an identifier for this team.

"I thought we were nervous in the first half Friday night and that led to some sloppy play. [Monday] we played really consistent throughout the game. We didn't make as many shots in the first half but we weren't sloppy. We only had seven turnovers the whole game. We took care of the ball and got good shots in both halves. I just thought that the ball went in the basket better early in the second half and we got on a good roll and in a good rhythm. I think it would be too early after two games to say we're a second half team although it did play out that way," Dempsey said.

The Bearcats look to buck that trend on the road on Thursday night as they travel to Virginia to take on George Mason.