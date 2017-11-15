Police Answer The Call For Thanksgiving Emergency

Multiple police and fire agencies answered the call for more turkeys for families in need in Broome County. The agencies came together to purchase $3,000 worth of turkeys to donate to the Catholic Charities Thanks 4 Giving drive.
"In our job we unfortunately deal with people on a level when they need our help, and this is just another way that we're able to do that," says Jody Kennedy, President of the Johnson City Police Association.
Officers and firefighters from Johnson City, Binghamton, Vestal, Endicott, and Broome County purchased the turkeys at the Johnson City Walmart. They loaded up the squad cars and made their way over to the Vestal Walmart, the drop-off location for the turkey drive. They pulled up, sirens blaring, and lights flashing.
The donation was made in the memory of fallen officers and will go to families in need in Broome County, so they can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Catholic Charities will be accepting turkeys and other food donations at the Vestal Walmart through November 17th.