Future Of Old E-J Building Now In County's Hands

The Endicott-Johnson shoe factory on Page Avenue in the Town of Union has been vacant for two decades, but one businessman wants to change that.

Alvaro Munoz of Odin Properties acquired the building in February of 2016.

Since then, he has started to gut the interior and has contractors lined up to remodel the structure.

In a two and a half year project, Munoz has a vision of making the building into lofts, with the first floor converted into retail space.

An issue with taxes caused Munoz to lose ownership of the building to the county, but he's hoping his plans encourage them to give it back.

“We’re not promising. We are delivering. We are ready to start tomorrow if they will give us the building back. It’s a historic building, it has a lot of potential. We will re-beautify the area.”- Alvaro Munoz, Odin Properties

The county, on the other hand, has different plans.

Munoz has been in and out of court trying to regain the building, but his right to ownership is currently being appealed at New York State's Supreme Court Appellate Division.

The county, along with the Town of Union, just wants the building demolished. They say it is in very bad condition, and the property needs to be disposed of.

The county is also arguing that Munoz didn't do enough work on the building when he was owner.

They're hoping the court will rule in their favor, and that this will be settled in the next few months.