Owego Residents Voice Concerns over Proposed Apartment Complex

The Tioga County Planning Board met Wednesday, to discuss the possible approval of the apartment complex proposal for 610 East Main St, in Owego.

Intent on constructing near Owego's "Turtletown" (named for its close proximity to Brick Pond), plans for the $12.19 million 40-unit apartment complex, that could house up to 140 residents, has many of its could be neighbors concerned about a future flood.

Living in an area that was severely damaged during the 2006 and 2011 floods, Turtletown's residents believe that the addition of the apartments could overflow and jeopardize many of the nearby homes.

"We are concerned about flooding, we're concerned about the additional property damage that would occur," said Jonathan Marks, Owego resident.

Multiple residents like Jonathan Marks spoke at Wednesday's meeting, each voicing their own worries about the possible complex. A common question among locals seemed to be "why build it here?"

"It really doesn't make any sense to me why someone would knowingly risk these families and put them in a known flood area," said Jeanie Deet, local.

According to apartment complex representatives, it was Broome County's ACHIEVE that asked contractors to build a housing opportunity in Owego for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. One of the complex's construction associates, Susan Kimmel, said ACHIEVE asked for the apartments to be built due to a lack of close proximity for recovery health support, and the area chosen for building was the only 4-acre plot suitable for living quarters.

"ACHIEVE said, 'There is a tremendous need in Owego we have many resident who can live independently with help...but we're sending them to Binghamton because there is no help in our community for their support system.' That's why we're doing this," said Susan Kimmel, President of Two Plus Four Construction.

The apartment project's architect and landscape designer, Ed Koplinger, said the first phase of approval for construction has already shown a more positive outlook. After taking multiple ground samples at the possible site, Koplinger said he was shocked to discover the sediment layers near the pond showed dry sand deposits at its base, indicating the nearby soil could support the weight of housing at little to no risk.

"When we started digging, 3ft down, we encountered clay...there was no moisture at all. We dug to 8ft, deeper than the elevation of Brick Pond, and discovered there's a barrier that is keeping the water from the pond from entering the site's ground," said Ed Koplinger, landscape designer and engineer.

After a night of concerns from the Turtletown locals and presentations for the site's technical aspect approval by apartment representatives, the Tioga County Planning Board voted on the proposal. The 40-unit apartments were approved by a vote of 5 - yes, 2 - no and 1 - abstaining.

Construction on the project will not begin until the approval by United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)/New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), agreeing that the complex will not impact wildlife or the environment in the surrounding area.

And although the apartments were approved by the Tioga Board, Susan Kimmel said she does understand the concerns raised by locals and hopes to put many people at ease.

"Being in the construction business, it's easy for us to say it's going to work. I totally understand where the neighbors are coming from. [But] looking at the technical aspects and the codes we met all of the criteria needed," said Susan Kimmel.

Stay with Fox 40, your source for local news, for more information on this developing story.