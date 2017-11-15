Cortland County: Sheriff's Warn Public of Phone Scam

The Cortland County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the public of a phone scam.

They have received several reports of an ongoing phone scam, that individuals are getting phone calls from people stating they are employed by Verizon. Officials said the callers are telling the individuals their 'Window's program is corrupted' and they must pay, by credit card to fix the issue.

Deputies said the scammers start making purchases with the individuals credit card information, while they instruct them to stay off of their phones for several hours-- "while the problem gets fixed".

The Sheriff's Office wants to remind individuals to be cautious when giving out personal information over the phone and on the computer. If you think you have become a victim of identity theft, you can contact local law enforcement and file a report.