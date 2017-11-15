Broome County Couple Sentenced in Medicaid Fraud Case

A Broome County couple will be forced to forfeit more than $400,000 after being sentenced in U.S. Federal Court for Medicaid Fraud on Wednesday.

On July 13, Kenneth Cohn pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny and Effect of Failure to Secure Compensation, while his wife Sharon Cohn pleaded guilty to Offering a False Instrument for Filing after they admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in Medicaid funds and knowingly operating transportation services without Worker's Compensation insurance.

Kenneth Cohn will also have to pay $50,000 and serve five years probation and his wife, Sharon Cohn will also pay $50,000, serve a one-year conditional discharge.

The Defendants operated the Yellow Medi-Van and Taxi service in Broome County, which transported Medicaid recipients to their medical appointments. Between June 2, 2012, and January 30, 2014, the pair violated transportation regulations and the New York State Workers' Compensation Act, by failing to have Workers' Compensation insurance. They also submitted license applications from the company that falsely claimed they had the required insurance, by attaching copies of insurance certificates and listing insurance companies that do not provide workers' compensation insurance.

Their taxi service will also serve a three-year conditional discharge after pleading to Effect of Failure to Secure Compensation.