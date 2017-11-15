Third Graders in JC Learn About Fiber Arts In Lamb-To-Loom Class

Third graders in Johnson City got a firsthand look at an ancient art form Wednesday when Lamb-to-Loom stopped by their school.

The organization, whose mission is to educate the community on fiber arts, demonstrated how to process raw sheep fleece to over 200 students at the Johnson City Primary School.

Students learned how fleece is cleaned and how to comb and spin it into yarn on a spinning wheel.

They also watched demonstrations on how to knit, crochet, and weave.

Lamb-to-Loom hopes to keep fiber arts alive for years to come.

“You can buy a lot of things, but we can make exactly what we design in our heads. We can use our imaginations and we can actually bring it to fruition. We can hold it, we can touch it, we can wear it, or we can hang it on a wall.” - Gail Welter, Lamb-to-Loom

Lamb-to-Loom plans to continue their community outreach with events just like today’s.

