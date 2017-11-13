Penn State runs by Rutgers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 14 Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) held Rutgers (4-6, 3-4 Big Ten) to 200 yards of total offense to extend its home winning streak to 13 games with a 35-6 Homecoming-victory in Big Ten football action Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was responsible for three touchdowns, throwing for two and running for one to become Penn State’s sole leader in career touchdowns responsible for with 68, while running back Saquon Barkley added a pair of touchdown runs and set the Penn State all-purpose career yards record with 5,055 in his three seasons.

Courtesy: Penn State Athletics