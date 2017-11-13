Wild at Art Paint Night to Benefit Binghamton Zoo

The Binghamton Zoo held a fundraiser Monday evening, a Wild at Art Paint Night.



At Uncorked Creations in Binghamton, attendees sipped on wine and painted an owl.

Registration was $35 a person, with all of the money raised to go towards the zookeepers enrichment fund-- buying new toys for animals at the Binghamton Zoo.

Their next fundraising event is Goat Yoga on Sunday, November 26 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. To sign up for the event you can visit the zoo's website.