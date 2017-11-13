Binghamton High School Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
Binghamton High School is getting ready for their annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner.
The all-volunteer dinner is next Thursday, November 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the high school.
First Student is donating their busses to shuttle people to and from the school, for the dinner.
The busses will start at 11:00 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.
Shuttle 1:
- 11:00 a.m. Franklin Elementary School, Conklin Ave.
- 11:15 a.m. North Shore Towers, Isbell St.
Shuttle 2:
- 11:00 a.m. Greater Binghamton Transportation Center, Chenango St.
- 11:15 a.m. First Ward Senior Citizen Center, Clinton St.
Donations towards the dinner can be sent by check payable to the BHS Thanksgiving Dinner.