Maietta Signs to Binghamton University

Chenango Forks Senior, Brooke Maietta, signed her National Letter of Intent Monday to play Division I Women's Lacrosse at Binghamton University. Maietta is a three-time Section IV All-Conference player, three-time Section IV Class C Champion, and has a 99 overall GPA.

During Maietta's Junior season, she amassed 54 goals, 22 assists for 76 points. The Senior has 240 career goals and 114 career assists. When asked what it feels like to sign a NLI today, Maietta is thankful for her community.

"This day is so special and it's so great that I have all my lacrosse friends and soccer friends and just the Chenango Forks community has always been so great to me and I have so many great memories here. I can't wait to start many more great memories at Binghamton University, said Maietta."

Maietta plans to study nursing at Binghamton University.