Community Invited to attend 33rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

The Church Women United (CWU) of Oxford, and St. Joseph's Church is inviting residents to come out for their 33rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

Community members can attend the annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 23 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Both churches have been partaking in this event since 1984, and serving their dinner at St. Joseph's Church, at 3 Scott Street.

They are still looking for volunteers to help with serving in the kitchen. If you are interested in volunteering you can contact Audrey Johnson at (607) 843-6249. They are also accepting donations at the NBT Bank in Oxford.