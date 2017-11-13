Samaritan's Purse Project, Operation Christmas Child, Opens Drop-off Locations for Shoe box Gifts

The Samaritan's Purse Project, Operation Christmas Child, opened drop-off locations around the Southern Tier for shoe box gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items on Monday. The project will run until November 20.

New York Southern Tier Area Team volunteers hope to collect over 13,441 shoe box gifts this week. Their 2017 global goal is to reach twelve million children.

The project will deliver the gifts to children around the world that have been affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty, and famine.

"It's exciting to think of the impact our efforts will have in the life of each child who receives a shoe box," said Regional Manager Tracy Thornton. "We can't wait to see how our community will respond this year to share God's love with children across the globe."

For more information on how to take part in Operation Christmas Child, call (518) 437-0690 or visit http://www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.