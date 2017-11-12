Officials Responding to Fire on Crescent Drive in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. -
Emergency Officials are on the scene of a house fire at 100 Crescent Drive in the Town of Kirkwood on Sunday night.
Witnesses say the fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. and both the Five Mile Point Fire Department and the New York State Police were on the scene working to put it out.
Neighbors say they were heading out to the store when they noticed flames coming from the kitchen. Police have not confirmed where or how the fire started.
Another witness believes that no one was home at the time of the incident except for two cats. Officials rescued one and were still looking for the other.
