Officials Responding to Fire on Crescent Drive in Kirkwood

Emergency Officials are on the scene of a house fire at 100 Crescent Drive in the Town of Kirkwood on Sunday night.

Witnesses say the fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. and both the Five Mile Point Fire Department and the New York State Police were on the scene working to put it out.

Firefighters are on the roof where the home is still smoking. Dozens of fire personnel are on scene. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/gXa2YQni0I — Amanda Pitts WICZ (@AmandaPittsTV) November 13, 2017

Neighbors say they were heading out to the store when they noticed flames coming from the kitchen. Police have not confirmed where or how the fire started.

Five Mile Point Fire department is on scene of a fire at 100 Cresent drive. @wicztv is on scene and will continue to update you as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Sn5y2aIqJW — Erin Hamm (@Hammerin_WICZ) November 13, 2017

Another witness believes that no one was home at the time of the incident except for two cats. Officials rescued one and were still looking for the other.

