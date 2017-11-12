Vestal boys soccer caps off perfect season

Vestal boys soccer team did something that not many teams can say they have accomplished; finish their season a perfect 20-0. The Golden Bears defeated the number one team in the state for Class A, Sunday, Queensbury 4-0 in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A title game.

Parker McKnight was spectacular for Vestal, scoring three goals and contributing to the fourth goal with an assist. McKnight helped Vestal win their fourth state title in program history, and first since 2007.