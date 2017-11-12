Wedding Experts Gather in Oakdale Mall For Happily Ever After Bridal Show

Hundreds of brides-to-be met up at center court in the Oakdale Mall on Sunday for the inaugural Happily Ever After Bridal Show.

The event brought together some of the local premier wedding experts across the Southern Tier, and gave brides and grooms an offhand way to plan their big day.

The interactive bridal show featured photographers, florists, hair dressers, makeup artists, and much more. The event also had a Hair and Makeup showcase, bridal fashion show, and a D.I.Y. make your own center piece station.

Binghamton resident, Emily Andrus, is working to plan her wedding. She says the show is perfect for couples who are not to sure how to go about planning a wedding.

"It is a lot of work to put together a wedding, so having all these vendors come together and help out the Brides is really helpful. My fiance is in the Marines, so I am kind of doing this on my own. Its helpful having them here to talk to us and give us ideas," said Andrus.

For the full list of vendors you can visit the event website here.