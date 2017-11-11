  • Home

Vestal, Whitney Point, and Maine-Endwell move to state title

MAINE-ENDWELL, N.Y. -

All three Section IV teams moved on to the State championship game on Saturday for their respective classes.

Maine-Endwell def. Webster Thomas 3-0. (Class A)

Vestal def. Mendon 2-1 OT. (Class B)

Whitney Point def. Akron 9-0. (Class C)