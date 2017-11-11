Forks moves on, Valley loses heart breaker

Chenango Forks' high school football team moved on to a state record 14th state final four, after their 28-9 win on Saturday. The Blue Devils found themselves down for the first time this season early on in the game, 3-0 to Homer, who was ranked number three in the state for Class B.

After going back and forth with the Trojans in the first half, Forks took a 15-9 lead into the break. From there, the Blue Devils defense tightened up against the Trojans outscoring them 13-0 in the second half, advancing to the state final four in Class B.

Meanwhile in Class C, Newark Valley battled out a nail biter against Skaneateles. The Cardinals scored a touchdown with 0.8 seconds remaining and decided to go for the two point conversion and win. The attempt came up just short, leaving Newark Valley with the 42-41 loss.