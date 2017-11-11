Fenton Residents Continue Fundraising to Prepare for Next Legal Battle

A group of Fenton residents who are against the controversial natural gas compressor station project held another fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for future legal fees.

"We're just putting on a simple spaghetti dinner to raise money because we're against the compressor station to be built next to our public schools, and our park, and our village," said Travis Blaise, Chenango Resident.

Blaise was checking tickets at the door for the Spaghetti Dinner at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Binghamton. Volunteers say the fundraiser was another example of the community coming together to support one another.

"We have a great community here between Hillcrest, Port Crane, Chenango Bridge," said Blaise. "I think it's really obvious that a lot of people are very interested in this topic, so we're certainly on one side and to me, it's a no-brainer."

Members of the church petitioned the Town of Fenton's approval of the natural gas compressor station project with a community Article 78, which was started by lead petitioner Maureen Singer. On July 20, Fenton residents came together and held a Unite the Community night to raise money for the legal fees of that petition, which brought in around $2,000.

On Wednesday, the Town of Fenton Board acknowledged that Singer has already filed an appeal to a decision by the Town's Building Inspector, which approved the zoning laws for a compressor station as a "trucking terminal." After that meeting, Singer told Fox 40 that she was confident that a second application from the Vermont-based energy company, NG Advantage was on the way, which would mean additional legal fees for members of the community in the near future.