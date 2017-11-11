  • Home

Convicted Sex Offender Arrested At Little Venice Restaurant

Posted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, NY -

Binghamton Police arrested a 66-year-old Utica man at Little Venice on Chenango Street at 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Ronald Cook is a Level 3 sex offender who removed his GPS ankle bracelet and didn't report to his parole officer Wednesday.

Cook was convicted of raping a Binghamton woman in 1990.

This story will be updated as we get more information.