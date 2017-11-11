NYS Federation of Democratic Women Host Annual Meeting

The New York State Federation of Democratic Women hosted its annual meeting at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Saturday. Women leaders from all over the Southern Tier attended the event. The meeting featured guest speakers and implemented the next installation of officers.

Guest speaker, Lisa Graham, is a representative for the organization Emerge New York, and spoke to women about how Emerge will be launching a series of training for women who want to run for public office.

"We have a very specific, clear mission to train democratic women to run for public office. We have an amazing track record around the country. Fifty-two percent of women who graduate from the program are either appointed to or run for public office, and seventy percent of those women win," said Lisa Graham, member of organizing committee of Emerge New York.

Former Broome County Executive, Barbara Fiala was also at the event. Fiala and the former NYS Commissioner of Motor Vehicles help provide insight to the what it is like for women in politics.

President of Broome County Democratic Women, Bridget Kane, says this meeting is significant for the change in women running for office. Kane says she wants to see many more women become interested in running for public office.

"My goal is to get younger women to realize that they can run for office and they can win," said Kane.

Kane says the meeting will help local women officials become empowered to help the next generation of women to run for office. For more information on the New York State Federation of Democratic Women and a list of upcoming events, you can visit its Facebook page here.