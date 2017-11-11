Binghamton's JCC holds Annual "Speakeasy" Fundraiser

The Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Binghamton held its annual fundraiser party, Saturday, to benefit the Center's youth and adult sports programs.

For its 4th year, the not-for-profit organization's fundraiser has allowed participants to step into the time of peace and love, the golden era and now the age of stills, rum runners, and the Speakeasy.

Enjoying the music and entertainment by local DJ and singer, John "Yanni" Koutsaris, attendees treated themselves to food, drinks, and casino games. These features, according to JCC Physical Education and Recreation Director, Dan Whalen, are all connected to strengthen the local community and provide a great environment.

"This is an excellent opportunity for all of us to come together as a community. Doing so, we will all have a great time and support a great cause," said Dan Whalen.

With proceeds raised from the JCC fundraiser, programs like; the Sunday Hoopsters, Elite Product Training, children's basketball camps, as well as competitive and recreational leagues for men can continue to operate. Donations and sponsorships are the only means of funding for the JCC, which is why tonight's fundraiser is so important for the future of the organization.

"Here at the JCC, we aim to run the highest quality program at the lowest possible price," said Dan Whalen.

Whalen said he is already looking forward to next year's fundraiser and seeing what more the JCC can do for the community.

For more information, to sponsor, or participate, contact the JCC Office at 724-2417 or email: jccoffice@binghamtonjcc.org