Prospect Mountain Construction Project Causes Temporary Traffic Pattern Change On NY-7

A long-term temporary traffic pattern change started Saturday on NY-7 and the NY-7 ramp to I-81 north and NY-17 west due to the Prospect Mountain Construction project.

The NY-7 south ramp to I-81 north/NY-17 west will reopen, allowing NY-7 traffic to exit toward I-81 north and NY-17 west. The ramp has been closed since last year.

No word yet on how long this traffic pattern change will be in place.