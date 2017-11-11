Johnson City Honors Vets, Rededicates WWII Monument For Veterans Day

Johnson City celebrated Veterans Day by honoring the Village's veterans and rededicating the World War II monument at Veterans Memorial Park in a ceremony Saturday morning.

The monument was moved from the former American Legion Post 758 building on Main Street to the park on October 6th.

It first resided at Crocker Park, and then was moved to the Post building where it stood for 47 years.

The monument that dates back to 1949 honors the Johnson City Veterans whose lives were lost in WWII.

"It really sums up with this park is all about. We have a monument to the Korean war, a monument to the vietnam war and now we have a WWll monument. We don't have a WWl monument but the park is almost complete now." - Thomas Nedlik, Commander American Legion Post 758

The American Legion Post 758 building was sold 4 years ago but remains vacant.