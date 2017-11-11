Service Branch-Specific License Plates Available for First Time in New York

Service branch-specific license plates are now available for the first time in New York State. Now veterans of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Marines will be able to represent their branch of service on their license plates.

"With the launch of these new license plates, veterans can celebrate the unbreakable bonds formed with fellow service members, as we acknowledge their remarkable courage and service to our country," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

These branch-specific plates are the newest offering in the Military and Veteran series and join others including ones for the Purple Heart, being a Vietnam Veteran, and being a War on Terror Veteran.

In order to purchase a custom plate, New Yorkers are required to validate their military service with a copy of their discharge papers (DD-214 or equivalent documentation) and mail a copy with a completed application.