James reaches 1,000 point mark but Bearcats fall

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Senior guard Imani Watkins scored 21 points and senior center Alyssa James reached the 1,000-point mark for her career, highlighting Binghamton's season opener against Army in a non-conference women's basketball game on Friday night at Christl Arena. Playing against a Black Knight team favored to win the Patriot League, however, the Bearcats were defeated 73-61.



Watkins, who now has 31 career games with at least 20 points, played the entire 40 minutes. She also added four rebounds and three assists.



James' milestone basket came with 1:51 remaining in the second quarter. She finished the game with eight points, four steals and blocked a game-high seven shots. For James, it marks the 11th time in her career that she has recorded at least five blocks in a game.



Sophomore guard Kai Moon, meanwhile, added 14 points, just two points shy of her career high.



Watkins scored her first five points in the opening two minutes, putting the Bearcats up 5-2. Army, however, rallied to go up 17-14 through the first 10 minutes.



In the second quarter, Binghamton fell behind 37-23 with 2:49 left before halftime. Watkins, however, scored five more of her points as the Bearcats went on an 11-4 run to pull within 41-34 at the break.



Binghamton got to within 43-41 on a three-point field goal by sophomore guard Carly Boland with 7:34 left in the third quarter. From there, Army went on a 16-7 run to go up 59-48 at the end of the period.



The Black Knights then maintained at least an eight-point lead over the final 10 minutes of play.



Destinee Morris of Army led all scorers with 23 points.



Binghamton hosts Cortland on Monday night in its home opener.



NOTES: James entered the game with 997 career points. She played her freshman season (2013-14) at Caldwell University before transferring to Binghamton in the summer of 2014. James sat out the 2014-15 season in accordance with the NCAA rules for transfer players.

