Disastrous second period dooms Devils

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite Jacob MacDonald’s goal and 34 shots on net, the Binghamton Devils fell at home to the visiting Toronto Marlies, 4-1, in front of 3,157 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night.

Binghamton scored the only goal of the opening period on a delayed penalty to take a 1-0 lead. Mackenzie Blackwood raced to the bench for the extra attacker on the delayed call and MacDonald blasted a shot from the top of the circle by goaltender Garrett Sparks for the lead. The goal was MacDonald’s fourth of the year at 8:10 with assists from Nick Lappin and Bracken Kearns. After one period, Binghamton led Toronto 1-0 despite being outshot 11-9.

Nikita Soshnikov battled with Binghamton’s Viktor Loov in front of the net and cashed in to tie the early in the middle frame. After the initial save by Blackwood, Soshnikov got his stick on the puck and lifted it just under the cross bar for his fifth of the year. Assists on the game-tying goal were given to Miro Aaltonen and Colin Greening at 1:34.

Just under midway through the second frame, Toronto scored to take a 2-1 lead on a bad bounce for the Devils in front of the net. Kerby Rychel tried to send a pass through to crease but the puck deflected off of Josh Jacobs’ leg and by Blackwood for the one-goal lead. The goal for Rychel was his third of the season and came at the 9:59 mark with helpers from Dmytro Timashov and Calle Rosen.

A great move by Martin Marincin from the right wing circle put the Marlies up 3-1 late in the second. After receiving a pass by Johnsson, Marincin moved in on Blackwood who came out to the top of his crease. Marincin moved around Blackwood and slid the puck just inside the post for his first of the year. The lone assist went to Johnsson and the Marlies led 3-1 after two period with the Devils leading in shots, 22-17.

In the third period, Toronto added an empty-net goal for the 4-1 victory. Blackwood stopped 18 of 21 in the loss while Sparks denied 33 of 34 for the victory.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Devils)