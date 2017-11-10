Cardinals defense key to possible Title repeat

The Newark Valley Cardinals survived a late Oneonta rally in the second half and held on for a 26-14 Section IV Class C Finals win. The defending state champs now turn their attention to the state playoffs and Section III Champion Skaneatles on Saturday. If the Cardinals are to make another run to the Carrier Dome, defense is the key.

"One of the things we tell the defense all season long, one of our goals we have each week is sudden change stops," said Head Coach Ted Hardenstine. We pride ourselves on that of a defense. Our job, no matter what the situation is, we have a turnover in our own territory, we have a turnover on downs, or we have to punt, it's our job to get a stop and get the ball back. We try to rally around that and that tends to be that way in a close game like that. Offense always gets all the attention and accolades, but in that type of situation that's their time to shine, and I think the kids rally around that."

Kickoff between Newark Valley and Skaneatles is scheduled for 1:00 on Saturday at U-E's Ty Cobb Stadium.