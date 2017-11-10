Bearcats ready for tough opponent Morgan State

There are plenty of reasons to expect the BU Bearcats to outperform their 6th place predicted finish in the America East. For one, both JC Show and Willie Rodriguez are healthy. If they both can stay healthy and play up to their potential in 2017-18, the Bearcats should find wins more easily than in previous years. That all starts against Morgan State.

"Morgan State plays very hard. There's going to be two teams out there that haven't played in a while," says Head Coach Tommy Dempsey. "There's going to be two teams that are excited to play. We always focus on ourselves, but the other team is going to feel similarly. They're going to be excited to play after a long offseason too and they have high expectations. They're picked to win their conference. We have a team that's coming in here with a lot of confidence. Our focus and our goal is to make sure that they don't come in here and play harder than us because we feel that's something we can control."

The Bearcats open their season Friday at 7:00 at home against Morgan State.