Veterans Day Ceremony At Brookdale West Honors 8 Residents and 2 Employees

A Veterans Day ceremony was held at Brookdale West in Vestal Friday afternoon, honoring the senior living community’s ten veterans.

Brookdale cares for 32 residents living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

The ceremony featured a flag-folding and presented certificates of appreciation to the vets.

"We want to make sure we're letting the residents know that we still think about them and that they contributed so much to our country that we want to make sure that they're acknowledged.. even though this is an Alzheimer's and dementia community, we don't want them to think that there's anything missing." - Amira Davis, Brookdale West Sales Manager

Two employees and eight residents are veterans who served in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army Reserve, and the U.S. Air Force.