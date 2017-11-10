Akshar Secures $185k In State Funding For Veteran Outreach In Tioga, Chenango Counties

Senator Fred Akshar announced Friday that he has secured an extra $65,000 for Clear Path for Veterans Southern Tier, an organization that helps thousands of Broome County veterans every year.

Clear Path will receive a total of $185,000 in state funding, allowing them to expand their program to Tioga and Chenango counties.

Clear Path holds various outreach programs like peer support groups, veterans excursions, and mobile canteen group meals.

“We are a community that honors our heroes, and we recognized the difficult sacrifices they made for the country and for their communities. We're also a community devoted to taking care of our veterans and doing our best to support them and simply say thank you." - Senator Fred Akshar

"We know that through outreach, we can connect with the veterans who need us most. This will enable us to serve more veterans in rural communities." - Venecia DeRoose, Clear Path’s Peer Support Manager

An additional $15,000 will go to the Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York to provide legal assistance to Broome County veterans.

Last year Clear Path received $120,000 in state funding.