Symposium at BU Focuses On Affordable Care Act And Future Of U.S. Healthcare

The 14th annual Binghamton Symposium on Healthcare Management and Policy was held at Binghamton University today.

This year’s theme was the Affordable Care Act and the future of U.S. healthcare.

Healthcare professionals, hospital administrators and insurance company executives attended the symposium which featured eight sessions throughout the day.

The future of Obamacare in the country and healthcare in the state was discussed.

"People in the United States are getting older. 60% of the cost of the health care in the U.S. is for people 84 plus, so it'll be very important for us to find out what we are going to do, and how to take care of those people in the future." - Manas Chatterji, School of Management Professor

The second half of the day focused on the opioid crisis, and state leaders spoke about treatment options and ideas.