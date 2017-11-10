Marijuana Bust: Endicott Man Charged

The New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 1406 Union Center Maine Highway in the Town of Union on Thursday.

Police found approximately 125 pounds of processed marihuana, 12 dosage units of LSD, approximately 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine, 20 dosage units of Hydrocodone, approximately 20 ounces of liquid Hydrocodone, approximately 1 gram of concentrated cannabis, scales and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators charged Nicholas D. Espe, age 31, of Endicott, with one count of Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the First Degree (Class C Felony) and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Espe was arraigned at the centralized booking facility at the Broome County Jail and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail. During the course of this investigation assistance was provided to Investigators by Troopers from Troop C, SP Endwell and members of the Owego Police Department.